Tell-All Book by Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Now Available for Pre-Order
Book release planned for early 2021
Despite being acquitted of all major charges, the media continues to portray me as a monster. This is our first chance to set the record straight.”WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES , November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited tell-all book by Navy SEAL Chief (Ret.) Eddie Gallagher, The Man in The Arena: From Fighting ISIS to Fighting for My Freedom, is now available for pre-order, according to Ballast Books’ CEO Andy Symonds. The book is still undergoing a Department of Defense security review, with a planned release for early 2021.
The Man In The Arena is Chief Gallagher’s account—and that of others who were there—of what really happened in Mosul when a wounded ISIS fighter, after an intense battle with American and Iraqi forces, was brought to a SEAL compound for treatment and later died. Gallagher was falsely charged with his murder and other war crimes, spending nine months in confinement before going to trial.
“Despite being acquitted of all major charges, the media continues to portray me as a monster,” said Chief Gallagher. “When President Trump became involved in my case, the truth became secondary, and my family was used as a political football. This is our first chance to set the record straight.”
The book is a shocking, raw, expose, revealing never-before-divulged details about how and why several disgruntled junior platoon members conspired to frame Chief Gallagher, and why the SEAL leadership failed to back him. Gallagher exposes rampant corruption throughout a military justice system that denied him his rights at every turn, tormented his family, and attempted to strip him of his freedom, rank, SEAL trident, and other military honors.
“People always tell me, if our life was a movie, no one would believe it.” –Andrea Gallagher
The Man In The Arena Pre-Order Bundle is available exclusively at www.eddiegallagherbook.com and includes a hardcover, first edition copy of the book, signed by both Eddie and Andrea Gallagher, a Challenge Coin, and a Free Eddie sticker. This limited print run will be released at least a month before the mass-produced edition. The book is also available for pre-order at other major retailers.
