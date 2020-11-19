Trade Technologies Appoints Operations and Solutions Leaders for Europe
Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, adds new talent and opportunities to expanding Germany team.STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies Appoints Operations and Solutions Leaders for Europe
Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced that Ms. Maryam Farsiabi has been appointed as its Operations Director for its German operations and Ms. Tanja Loch has been appointed as Solutions Director for Germany. Ms. Farsiabi and Ms. Loch are both based in Trade Technologies’ Stuttgart office.
Ms. Farsiabi assumes responsibility for the trade document operations of the Company’s Stuttgart office which services export businesses throughout continental Europe. Ms. Farsiabi has over 17 years of trade and operations management experience working with major trade banks.
Ms. Loch is responsible for customer service, implementation and support for Trade Technologies European based customers. Ms. Loch has over 10 years of experience working in trade finance sales focused on global exporters for Commerzbank AG and HSBC Germany in the region of Mannheim.
Ms. Farsiabi and Ms. Loch are joining a fast-growing Trade Technologies team in Germany. Since its founding in November of 2018, the Company has built a team of 12 trade professionals serving the export letter of credit and other complex trade document needs of over 180 companies primarily based in the s.c. DACH – Region.
“We are delighted to have two experienced professionals such as Ms. Farsiabi and Ms. Loch join our team in Stuttgart.” said Alexander Paetzold, Managing Director of Trade Technologies GmbH. “We are now well positioned to provide the highest level of service to our growing list of customers.”
Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stuttgart.
About Trade Technologies:
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
