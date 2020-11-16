San Diego Community Assist (SDCA) Will Have A Thanksgiving Food Drive and Turkey Giveaway This Month
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Community Assist,(SDCA) a San Diego nonprofit,is pleased to announce that they will be having a Thanksgiving food drive and turkey giveaway this November 24th and November 25th, respectively. The organization aims to raise $20,000 to offer 500 turkeys to police officers and first responders and 1,500 meals to homeless, veterans, and COVID impacted individuals.
The San Diego regional economy noticed a downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in an official recession. Most in the region have suffered from difficulties. With an estimated 176,000 workers still unemployed because of the epidemic, lower-income workers tend to be out of work as the crisis continues. San Diego Community Assist believes in strengthening the quality of life in San Diego, California, by offering social, educational, medical, and business services to people in need and offering career building and training opportunities.
The essence of Thanksgiving is to gather in social settings and share this memorable holiday’s mutual pleasure. Times when the coronavirus has destroyed so many Americans’ lives and affected lives in massive ways, these holidays will be the toughest for many people. Therefore San Diego Community Assist aims to offer 500 hams and turkeys to police officers, first responders and 1500 meals to the homeless and people affected by the pandemic.
To donate goto: https://gf.me/u/y8iu2k
According to SDCA Founder, Xavier Mitchell, “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks. This year, we’d like to do our part in helping to feed the hungry, our front liners, and the people massively affected by the current pandemic. Hosting a food drive and turkey giveaway is an small way to get involved in helping to make a difference.”
San Diego Community Assist helps resolve homelessness, help students and teachers with education programs, offer employment aid, and help with the current housing shortage. The nonprofit organization also strives to lower the crime rate by designing services and programs to bridge law enforcement and the community gap.
The nonprofit is always happy to serve the San Diego community, and encourages others to do the same by participating to the food drive in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Each person and family deserves to have a happy Thanksgiving Day celebration, and SDCA wishes to do their part.
The disbursement of turkeys will be on November 24th, while the food drive will be on November 25th. Interested volunteers who want to participate or send help can visit their website at http://sdcagiveaway.org/
.
Details
Day 1 - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Turkey delivery to
police officers and first responders
Time: 12p-5p
Day 2 - Wednesday November 25, 2020
Meal distribution
Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge #598
6 Hensley Street
San Diego, California 92102
Time: 12p-5p
For donations visit the gofundme page at https://gf.me/u/y8iu2k
About San Diego Community Assist
San Diego Community Assist strives to embody the best of America. The organization sets the foundation to form bold dreams, whether it’s hosting educational programs, assisting community members with employment, or tackling homelessness.
To learn more about SDCA’s food drive and turkey giveaway, call Contact Person at 619-352-0003 or send an email at mysdca@protonmail.com. Visit their official website at http://sdcagiveaway.org/ to learn more about their programs.
Media Relations
The San Diego regional economy noticed a downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in an official recession. Most in the region have suffered from difficulties. With an estimated 176,000 workers still unemployed because of the epidemic, lower-income workers tend to be out of work as the crisis continues. San Diego Community Assist believes in strengthening the quality of life in San Diego, California, by offering social, educational, medical, and business services to people in need and offering career building and training opportunities.
The essence of Thanksgiving is to gather in social settings and share this memorable holiday’s mutual pleasure. Times when the coronavirus has destroyed so many Americans’ lives and affected lives in massive ways, these holidays will be the toughest for many people. Therefore San Diego Community Assist aims to offer 500 hams and turkeys to police officers, first responders and 1500 meals to the homeless and people affected by the pandemic.
To donate goto: https://gf.me/u/y8iu2k
According to SDCA Founder, Xavier Mitchell, “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks. This year, we’d like to do our part in helping to feed the hungry, our front liners, and the people massively affected by the current pandemic. Hosting a food drive and turkey giveaway is an small way to get involved in helping to make a difference.”
San Diego Community Assist helps resolve homelessness, help students and teachers with education programs, offer employment aid, and help with the current housing shortage. The nonprofit organization also strives to lower the crime rate by designing services and programs to bridge law enforcement and the community gap.
The nonprofit is always happy to serve the San Diego community, and encourages others to do the same by participating to the food drive in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Each person and family deserves to have a happy Thanksgiving Day celebration, and SDCA wishes to do their part.
The disbursement of turkeys will be on November 24th, while the food drive will be on November 25th. Interested volunteers who want to participate or send help can visit their website at http://sdcagiveaway.org/
.
Details
Day 1 - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Turkey delivery to
police officers and first responders
Time: 12p-5p
Day 2 - Wednesday November 25, 2020
Meal distribution
Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge #598
6 Hensley Street
San Diego, California 92102
Time: 12p-5p
For donations visit the gofundme page at https://gf.me/u/y8iu2k
About San Diego Community Assist
San Diego Community Assist strives to embody the best of America. The organization sets the foundation to form bold dreams, whether it’s hosting educational programs, assisting community members with employment, or tackling homelessness.
To learn more about SDCA’s food drive and turkey giveaway, call Contact Person at 619-352-0003 or send an email at mysdca@protonmail.com. Visit their official website at http://sdcagiveaway.org/ to learn more about their programs.
Media Relations
San Diego Community Assist
+1 619-352-0003
email us here