Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Mallorca, Spain Seaside Villa

This gorgeous Mallorcan villa sits perched on a cliff overlooking Santa Ponsa Bay and the Mediterranean Sea. Natural stone tile floors, arched doorways, and wood ceiling beams add artful touches to the contemporary Spanish interior. Beyond the luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art home technology adds convenience and comfort. Luxuriate in an infinity-edge pool that seems to blend into the ocean. Unwind on the private balcony of the tranquil master suite and revel in indoor-outdoor living at its finest.

Ca’n Zen in Mallorca, Spain is now Under Contract.

We could not be more thrilled with the outcome of the auction...the Concierge Auctions model is an amazing concept.” — Sergey Kotrikadze, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Ca’n Zen in Mallorca, Spain is pending sale following a competitive auction with registered bidders from 5 countries, including Spain, Germany, Sweden, the UK, and the United States, in cooperation with listing agent Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties—adding to its roster of Mallorcan properties, known for its previous sale of Finca Si Vinya for €8M.

“Ca’n Zen is our vision of a Mediterranean retreat with a style true to the island; a true sanctuary. As we sought to find an owner who would enjoy this property as much as we have been afforded over the years and move on to other ventures, we enlisted Concierge Auctions because of their incomparable reach and speed,” stated the seller. “In just a few weeks' time, not only did they expose our Mallorquin retreat to property connoisseurs the world over, we have been equally impressed by their marketing acumen, professionalism, and thoroughness. Concierge Auctions truly has their process down to a science.”

After having been listed on the market for 2 years, Ca’n Zen gaveled down above its €3.75M Reserve on November 12th after 5± weeks of auction exposure via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

The global interest generated by Concierge Auctions resulted in over 43,000+ website/page views, 987 prospects, and 28 showings.

“We could not be more thrilled with the outcome of the auction,” stated Kotrikadze. “The Concierge Auctions model is an amazing concept. Not only did they exceed my client’s expectations—and ultimately, sale price—they brought together a competitive field of bidders, many of whom participated sight unseen from across the globe, and the winning bidder couldn’t commend more highly their experience and the excitement generated by the auction.”

The spectacular scenery, enjoyed from every room in the villa, resembles a painting. Natural stone tile floors, arched doorways, wood ceiling beams add artful touches to the contemporary Spanish interior. Beyond the luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art home technology adds convenience and comfort. Expansive outdoor terraces and cliffside seating areas allow privacy and tranquility amid a lush natural setting, and a sparkling infinity-edge pool seems to blend into the ocean.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need. Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.