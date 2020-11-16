Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Centennial Bowl Overnight Ramp Closures November 17 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the northeast connector from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m., November 17, until 5 a.m., November 18, in northwest Las Vegas. Additionally, the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway ramp will also be closed during the same time frame.

The temporary closures are needed to place permanent lane striping as part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl project. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

