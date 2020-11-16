U.S. Highway 95-Ann Road Offramp Closure Nov. 19 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp at Ann Road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., November 19, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed to replace a damaged crash impact attenuator.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.