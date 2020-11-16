Press Release Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 20A304875
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 AT 0800
INCIDENT LOCATION: ELM STREET, WARREN VT
VIOLATION: VIOLATIONS OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
ACCUSED: MARGARET GILE
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WARREN, VT
VICTIM: PAMELA CRAFTS
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WARREN, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a female who had knocked down a trash can and recycling bin, and had screamed profanities in the area of Elm Street, Warren. Vermont State Police responded to the area and identified the female as Margaret Gile. Investigation revealed Gile had violated her conditions of release. Gile was subsequently taken into custody and transported to appear in Washington County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 AT 1230
COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
