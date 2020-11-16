Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release Middlesex Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304875

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                             

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 AT 0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: ELM STREET, WARREN VT

VIOLATION: VIOLATIONS OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

 

ACCUSED: MARGARET GILE                                            

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WARREN, VT

 

VICTIM: PAMELA CRAFTS

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WARREN, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a female who had knocked down a trash can and recycling bin, and had screamed profanities in the area of Elm Street, Warren. Vermont State Police responded to the area and identified the female as Margaret Gile. Investigation revealed Gile had violated her conditions of release. Gile was subsequently taken into custody and transported to appear in Washington County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 AT 1230          

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NO    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

