SendaRide Announces Newest Advisory Board Member

Omar Nagji, SendaRide Advisory Board Member

Leading Healthcare Transportation Company Appoints Omar Nagji to its Advisory Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendaRide, a leading concierge transportation and courier service for the healthcare industry announced Omar Nagji as the newest member of their Advisory Board.

Omar, a thought leader in the healthcare mobility space, was previously the Head of Healthcare at Lyft, responsible for developing and overseeing the healthcare sales department. Prior to joining Lyft, Omar spent 15+ years across multiple verticals within the healthcare ecosystem - beginning at Huron Consulting where he implemented patient throughput strategies then continuing his healthcare journey in the BI space focusing on both revenue cycle and population health trends. Omar is currently the SVP, Strategic Sales at Podium.

Omar Nagji, said: “SendaRide serves an important role in providing door-to-door concierge NEMT service to the healthcare industry. I look forward to joining their team as an Advisory Board Member to help shape the future of healthcare transportation, with the ultimate goal of improving lives.”

“We are elated to have Mr. Nagji on our Advisory Board, said Laura Fleet, CEO of SendaRide. His expertise and guidance will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to grow and expand our services across the country. We strive to provide the best transportation experience and courier solution, ensuring transportation is not a barrier to accessing healthcare services, improving quality of life in patients, and offering a new solution to patient transportation for healthcare systems. We feel Omar brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us attain those goals.”

About SendaRide:

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation and courier service. Headquartered in Oklahoma, SendaRide currently serves Oklahoma and Texas with expansion plans to several states for early 2021. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners, and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provide constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to providing affordable and convenient transportation and courier option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life.

To learn more, visit www.sendaride.com.