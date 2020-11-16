Moderna GC to Participate in Fireside Chat at ACI’s 7th Annual Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law Conference

Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law takes place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format. Speakers at the 2019 Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law. The 2020 event will take place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format. Delegates at the 2019 Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law. The 2020 event will take place November 17-18, 2020 in a virtual format.

Taking place virtually November 17-18, this event aims to increase the prominence of women through professional development & 1:1 networking

This is one of the most meaningful conferences I have attended. Not only is it informative and insightful, it's about creating connections, inspiration & motivation to grow through shared experiences” — Deborah A. Logan, Associate General Counsel, EMD Serono

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that Lori Henderson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Moderna will participate in a Fireside Chat at ACI’s 7th Annual Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law conference taking place virtually tomorrow, November 17th. ACI looks forward to this chat especially in view of today’s announcement that Moderna’s vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective against the novel coronavirus. This is perhaps the most promising news since the start of the pandemic and ACI is honored that Moderna will be present tomorrow as we celebrate the accomplishments of women attorneys and executives in the life sciences arena.

The Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law brings together a remarkable group of senior-level women legal executives from the life sciences industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women in this industry. The conference also fosters communication between like-minded individuals about the key legal developments for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

For the first time in its history, the conference will be taking place in an interactive, virtual format with online workshops, virtual “meet and greets”, 1:1 networking opportunities, and many more virtual avenues that foster candid discussions, valuable collaboration, and meaningful connection.

View our Full Conference Agenda >

Register to Secure Your Spot >

More on this Event:

This conference brings together in house and private practice professionals from the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries, well-versed in patents, IP, fraud and abuse compliance/enforcement, products liability, regulatory, M&A, and transactional law, and more providing the most conducive setting for networking and career development between female legal, business, and compliance professionals.

The Conference on Women Leaders in Life Sciences Law is part of the American Conference Institute’s Life Sciences Conference Series and aims to promote diversity and increase the prominence of women in the legal community through substantive legal discussion, professional development, and woman-to-woman networking. Our conferences provide industry-specific forums for female powerbrokers to unite and discuss the substantive legal developments, challenges, and opportunities facing women in their respective industries as well as provide them with the business contacts and communication and leadership skills necessary for continued success and career advancement.