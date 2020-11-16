A Place At Home Opens First Location in Mississippi
A Place At Home, a franchise for in-home senior care, is bringing a novel senior care model to Jackson, Mississippi under the stewardship of Coretta Frazier.
— Coretta Frazier
Since it was first launched in 2012 in Omaha, A Place At Home has expanded to dozens of states across the nation. The franchise offers a personalized form of senior care meant to help older adults remain independent in the comfort of their own home. When the senior has to transition to a senior living community, APAH handles the process.
The new expansion ties into APAH's broader strategy to help elderly Americans live comfortable and safer lives in their homes. Family members are given peace of mind that their loved ones can remain independent through A Place At Home’s CARE framework. CARE is an acronym for Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical that their team of professional caregivers live by.
APAH co-founder Dustin Distefano said, "We have a mission to ensure that the CARE philosophy spreads to the entire nation. Coretta shares our core values, coming from a background of customer service. We couldn't be more excited to partner with her."
Seniorliving.Org states that 1 in 3 of Mississippi residents are age 50 or older. These are older adults, each with unique needs. At a time like this, when the pandemic has found a vulnerability spot in senior living communities, the need for in-home care couldn't be more critical.
Coretta is determined to play her part in filling the gap. She has served in the customer service industry for two decades and credits that time to mastering the art of building relationships, empathy, and care.
"I took care of my 94-year-old great grandmother in the early 2000s until her death at 97. In business, I have been able to provide the same care for others one way or another. I am thrilled to join APAH to continue taking care of the vulnerable population while providing employment opportunities."
Coretta says she chose A Place At Home over other senior care organizations for APAH's leadership and support. She confirms that she is a good fit for APAH's care and love for people, outstanding leadership, and innovation.
About A Place At Home
APAH offers in-home care services personalized to the specific needs of the elderly. Through the CARE model, APAH has helped many elderly Americans live a long healthy life in the comfort of their homes. APAH also helps in senior community placement and transition counseling.
We have vast franchise opportunities for senior care entrepreneurs looking to build a thriving business that helps the community around them. We offer flexible financing options, coaching, and a proven process.
