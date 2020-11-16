Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Nov 16 11:26:06 MST 2020

Fall mountain lion hunting to close in HD 210

The fall hunting of all mountain lions in western Montana hunting district 210, which includes portions of Missoula and Granite counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the district had been met.

This hunting district will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

-fwp-