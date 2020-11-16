Industrial Video & Control Introduces Low Cost, High-Speed Video Monitoring Solution for Industrial Applications
At a Fraction of the Cost of Machine Vision Cameras, Manufacturers Can Quickly Pinpoint Production Line IssuesNEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC) today introduced its high-speed video monitoring solution for industrial applications. The solution combines IVC’s new HS-3430-1 high-speed camera and its industry-leading Longwatch video management platform. The system is ideal for monitoring and quickly identifying equipment failures on high-speed conveyor belts, production and packaging lines, and robotic assembly lines.
While able to capture video at 250 frames per second, IVC’s HS-3430-1 camera is a fraction of the cost of machine vision cameras. It features a high-quality Sony IMX287 CMOS processor and delivers speeds of 250 FPS at full resolution – eight times faster than standard video cameras while using H.264 video compression to facilitate review and provide expanded video storage capacity.
The camera works in concert with IVC’s Longwatch video management software platform, which automatically syncs SCADA event and historical process data with recorded video to allow for faster, more informed decision-making.
“Production downtime is an expensive problem for manufacturers across a range of industries,” said Jarred Melendez, IVC’s technical sales manager for channel partnerships. “Our video system gives manufacturers the tools they need to quickly pinpoint and review production issues so they can get back up and running quickly.”
A key advantage of IVC’s HS-3430-1 camera is its lower cost. IVC’s solution is ideal for applications that don’t require the extremely high frame rates of much more expensive machine vision cameras.
IVC’s powerful Longwatch software platform can integrate with existing process control systems to trigger recording when process upsets occur. It links downtime event data with frame-by-frame playback of recorded video to give operators a clearer understanding of what’s occurring with a process in real-time.
IVC’s high-speed video monitoring system is available immediately from Industrial Video & Control.
About Industrial Video & Control Company
Founded in 2001, Industrial Video and Control is a leading supplier of cameras and video systems specifically designed for industrial applications. An ISO 9001 certified company, IVC provides IP-based video solutions by combining high-quality cameras, enclosures, and software for industrial, commercial, and military applications. IVC’s success in the market has been driven by high-quality products, cost-effective solutions, and outstanding service. Based in the greater Boston area, IVC provides industrial video solutions to customers around the globe.
