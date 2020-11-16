Overnight Lane Closures on Interstate 80 East of Sparks Begin Nov. 16

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 80 east of Sparks beginning Monday, Nov. 16 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the interstate for enhanced friction and driving safety.

The following lane closures will take place on I-80 between Vista Blvd and the Mustang interchange weeknights beginning the evening of Nov. 16 through approximately Nov. 27:

Eastbound I-80: one lane closed weeknights 6p.m.-3a.m.

Westbound I-80: one lane closed weeknights 8p.m.-5a.m.

Intermittent on and off ramp closures will also take place at the Vista Boulevard, Lockwood and Mustang exits, with marked detours available

Travel speeds will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays, and are advised to allow extra travel time.

The concrete interstate surface will be further textured; providing additional roadway friction to reduce vehicle skidding or hydroplaning.