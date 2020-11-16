Jones Boulevard Lane Closures, Paving Upgrades November 16-19 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make 24/7 single travel lane closures along north and southbound Jones Boulevard between U.S. Highway 95 and Smoke Ranch Road from November 16 through 19 in Las Vegas.

The closures are need for open grade paving improvements as part of a $5.9 million, 2-mile-long upgrade of Jones Boulevard that began on July 6. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. Plans call for a complete roadway rejuvenation from Upland Boulevard (just south of U.S. Highway 95) to Smoke Ranch Road, replacing the aggregate subbase and repaving the surface with new asphalt. Other improvements entail handicap accessible curb and gutter upgrades and installing pedestrian-activated crosswalks at Carl Avenue, Carmen Boulevard and Eugene Avenue. The project is anticipated to finish in early 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.