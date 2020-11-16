Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: VT RT 105 CHARLESTON

BOTH LANES ARE BACK OPEN. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

UPDATE: ONE LANE OF TRAVEL IS OPEN AT THIS TIME

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby barracks News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 105 in Charleston near house address 9412 just East of the Hudson Road , is currently shut down due to a two car motor vehicle accident.

There is no estimate on when traffic will be back to normal. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect long delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

 

 

 

RE: VT RT 105 CHARLESTON

