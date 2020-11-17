Harbor.ai and Attestiv Join Forces to Disrupt the Insurance Industry
Redefining commercial insurance with new levels of automation and self-serviceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbor.ai, an AI-powered insurance exchange and Attestiv, Inc., a digital media validation platform, today announced a new strategic partnership. By leveraging Attestiv’s technology suite, Harbor.ai will enhance its exchange platform with additional customer self-service capabilities, reduce carrier risk, and lower overall costs for all parties. The partnership combines best-in-class artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and user-focused solutions to revolutionize straight-through transactional insurance processes.
“We are excited to be partnering with Attestiv. They offer the best solution on the market for simplifying commercial inspections, with the added benefit of fraud reduction”, said Paul Gaglioti, CEO of Harbor.ai. “Our solution now offers custom workflows that gather necessary information from clients in a safe and secure manner. In one specific use case, Attestiv has helped us revamp the underwriting collection process for a Builder’s Risk product. We are using the Attestiv Platform to authenticate photos gathered at construction sites prior to policy inception with the ability to collect information through the duration of the policy. This policy is backed by an A.M. Best “A” rated paper. Underwriters will now be able to track the progress of projects virtually and spend less time waiting to receive required information”.
Harbor.ai and Attestiv first connected through the insurance-focused Plug and Play accelerator program in February 2020. By combining technologies, Harbor.ai and Attestiv are on a path to redefine the insurance underwriting process for commercial accounts. With a new frictionless process, better risk modeling and a digital record compatible with carrier systems, benefits extend to agencies and carriers worldwide.
“Harbor.ai is poised to be the next major disruptor in the commercial insurance segment by automating all aspects of risk analysis, inspection and underwriting, an otherwise very manual and cumbersome set of processes, ” said Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. “We are excited to provide this innovative solution that enables a superior experience for customers, agencies and carriers”.
Additional benefits include unique distribution capabilities, a flexible digitized underwriting process and lowered claim expense ratios. All parties will see increased efficiency while optimizing the flow of all transactions.
About Attestiv
Attestiv is a tamper-proof media validation platform and product provider in the insurance, IoT, public safety, financial services, and news media market segments. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build efficient processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, helping organizations of all types build trust and transform their business with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit us at http://attestiv.com.
About Harbor.ai
Harbor.ai is an artificial intelligence-powered insurance exchange infrastructure that optimizes the commercial user experience for insureds. Harbor.ai uses smart applications, streamlined distribution, and real-time data to prospect, quote, bind, and service insurance products. The technology is flexible and is driven by the needs of customers and the specific appetite of the carriers helping to create efficiency for all. Harbor.ai operates two fully licensed brokerages nationwide to provide the most thoughtful and frictionless commercial insurance experience for insureds. For more information, please visit us at http://harbor.ai.
