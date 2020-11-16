Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Motorists on Civic Center Drive/Hwy 14 who use the northbound Hwy 52 on-ramp will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 while the ramp is closed for crews to replace a damaged guardrail, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Eastbound and westbound motorists on Civic Center Drive and Hwy 14, who want to travel north on Hwy 52 should take West Circle Drive/Olmsted County Road 22 north to 55th Street Northwest to connect with Hwy 52.

The work is expected to last approximately five hours. If crews finish earlier, they will re-open the ramp at that time. If weather postpones the work on Thursday, crews will return to replace the damaged guardrail on Friday. Nov. 20.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Stay updated on changing winter driving conditions in southeast Minnesota by signing up for MnDOT winter driving updates via text message or email. Go to the MnDOT website mndot.gov/d6 and look for the Winter Driving Alerts link to sign up.

Temporary closure of northbound Hwy 52 on-ramp at Civic Center Drive planned Nov. 19 (Nov. 16, 2020)

