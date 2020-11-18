Cascade Welcomes Maryam Azad as New Technical Services Manager

Maryam Azad, Technical Services Manager

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) welcomes Maryam Azad as the company’s new West Coast Technical Services Manager.

In her role, Maryam will support and provide insight to clients as they navigate decision matrices and select appropriate characterization methodologies and remediation technologies specific to their project conditions.

To provide this highly technical support, Maryam draws on her 25-year career as an accomplished chemist and researcher. She authored two patents related to in situ chemical oxidation (ISCO) and bioremediation, and previously owned and led a research laboratory supporting bench-scale treatability studies of remediation compounds like ISCO, in situ chemical reduction (ISCR), metals stabilization, and soil vapor.

Cascade’s Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Scott Wisher, says her background and expertise are exactly what many consultants need. “Every investigation and remediation project offers its own complexities. Selecting a characterization method or chemistries to inject can feel relatively straightforward, but there’s a lot that should be factored into those choices,” he said. “I’m very happy that, with Maryam, we will be able to provide the deep insight and support our clients need to make informed decisions and achieve project success .”

About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.