Model Home Park at NatureWalk at Seven Hills Showcases Three Model Homes

The new model homes at NatureWalk at Seven Hills feature examples of Artisan Built Communities’ various home types, which are all available in this master-planned community. ”DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Model Home Park and Design Center at NatureWalk at Seven Hills is now open. The new model homes at NatureWalk at Seven Hills feature examples of Artisan Built Communities’ various home types, which are all available in this master-planned community.
The Farmhouse Series model home showcases The Dalton plan, a two-bedroom, two-bath home with 1,936 to 2,539 square feet of living space and a unique modern farmhouse exterior. Priced from $292,900, this home offers single level living with the option to create a second floor living space. The Dalton boasts an owner’s suite on the main floor with a spa-like bathroom featuring a separate garden tub and shower, as well as a great room with a cathedral ceiling and fireplace. A gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, Samsung stainless steel appliances, a center island and a breakfast area. Additional features include a formal dining space, second bedroom, flex space ideal for a home office or study, and a rear patio. The second floor can be completed to include a third bedroom and full bath, as well as a loft living area.
Stratford at NatureWalk at Seven Hills, the community’s active adult section, features exclusive home plans designed for the way today’s active adults live. One of those home plans, The Rabun, is featured in the NatureWalk Model Park. Offering 1,607 to 1,997 square feet of living space and priced from $276,900, this home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, with the option to add additional living space upstairs. The Rabun includes an impressive owner’s suite with access to the back patio, his-and-hers vanities and his-and-hers walk-in closets, with one closet opening to the laundry room. A second bedroom with ensuite bath is also located on the first floor. The home’s open living area boasts a kitchen with a large center island, breakfast area and great room with a fireplace.
Paulding County homebuyers searching for a large home will love then The Savannah plan, a five-bedroom, four-bath Estate Home offering 2,975 square feet of living space. Priced from $326,900, this home includes a guest suite on the main floor, as well as an open living area and kitchen with granite countertops, a center island, breakfast area and walk-in pantry. The main level also features a formal dining room and living room, as well as a huge covered patio with an optional fireplace. Upstairs, this home includes an impressive owner’s suite with a sitting area, private covered balcony, two walk-in closets and a large bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Also located upstairs are three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious laundry room.
The Model Home Park is also home to the community’s design center, which offers a place for homebuyers to meet with Artisan Built Communities’ professional designer to select the finishes and features for their new home. The design center includes the builder’s standard and upgraded features either in person or via a digital experience.
