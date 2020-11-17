Work Truck Solutions and SpinCar Bring Advanced Digital Merchandising to the Commercial Vehicle Industry

Advanced Digital Merchandising Commercial Vehicle Marketing Solutions

Work Truck Solutions and SpinCar announced today a partnership that will bring virtual 360° WalkArounds® to commercial vehicle retailers across the country.

Virtually showcasing every aspect of a work truck and upfit is critical for commercial vehicle sellers. We are thrilled to partner with SpinCar to take dealers' digital showrooms to the next level.” — Kathryn Schifferle, CEO, Work Truck Solutions

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Truck Solutions , a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for commercial dealers, and SpinCar , the global leader in digital vehicle merchandising software, announced today a partnership that will bring virtual 360° WalkAroundsto commercial vehicle retailers across the country. SpinCar is the first and only digital merchandising platform provider to offer commercial sellers the ability to deliver this enhanced buyer experience on dealer websites powered by Work Truck Solutions and on Comvoy .com, the leading online marketplace dedicated to work-ready trucks and vans. Commercial buyers visiting these sites will now be able to explore every aspect of a vehicle's chassis, body and upfit in a personalized, interactive format. SpinCar's 360° WalkArounds feature clickable hotspots, undercarriage images and damage tags that bring greater levels of transparency to the shopping process by enabling buyers to explore every aspect of a vehicle directly from their laptop, tablet or mobile device.Work Truck Solutions tracks commercial vehicle configuration data, and thus can provide custom websites, marketing services and lead generation tools designed to help commercial vehicle buyers find their next work truck. The company serves OEMs, body and equipment manufacturers, distributors and installers, and commercial vehicle dealers from all major brands across the United States. The company also operates Comvoy.com - a national online marketplace dedicated to commercial truck buyers.SpinCar is the global leader in digital merchandising software and data for the automotive and specialty vehicle markets. The company's platform is used by thousands of retailers, wholesalers and online marketplaces around the globe to deliver personalized, immersive online experiences to shoppers throughout the buying journey. SpinCar's 360° WalkAroundand Shopper Intelligence solutions bring greater levels of engagement, transparency and interactivity to the vehicle buying process while generating proprietary, first-party behavioral data that enables personalization at scale.“Effective digital merchandising has become critical for commercial vehicle sellers, and the ability to showcase every aspect of a work truck and upfit is the foundation for effective sales," said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “In today’s environment, dealers need to engage commercial buyers with accurate vehicle configurations driven by rich data and technology. We are thrilled to be partnering with SpinCar to help dealers of all types and sizes take their digital showrooms to the next level.”“Work Truck Solutions is pioneering the use of digital technology in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “We are excited to be working with Kathryn and her team to help commercial dealers generate significantly higher levels of engagement and performance by providing buyers with more personalized shopping experiences.”About Work Truck SolutionsWork Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Their innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Their national marketplace, Comvoy, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business.About SpinCarSpinCar offers vehicle dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital merchandising. The company’s suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 1 billion shopper interactions in more than 30 countries.

