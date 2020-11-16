Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE  CRASH / DUI #2

 

CASE#: 20B502960                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 / 1711 hours

STREET: Downingsville Road

TOWN: Lincoln

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Quaker Street

WEATHER: Raining

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Randy Little

AGE: 31   

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:   1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL: 400

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE#2

OPEARATOR: Nathaniel Reynolds

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:   2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Downingsville Road in the Town of Lincoln. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the at fault operator, Randy Little, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Little was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #2. Little was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Lincoln Fire Department.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Middlebury

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020  12:30 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

