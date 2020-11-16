New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2
CASE#: 20B502960
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 / 1711 hours
STREET: Downingsville Road
TOWN: Lincoln
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Quaker Street
WEATHER: Raining
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Randy Little
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: 400
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE#2
OPEARATOR: Nathaniel Reynolds
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Downingsville Road in the Town of Lincoln. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash. Upon arrival Troopers suspected the at fault operator, Randy Little, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Little was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #2. Little was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Lincoln Fire Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Middlebury
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 12:30 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.