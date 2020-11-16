New Flight Planning Guide Helps Decipher Equipment Codes and Fuel Requirements
AviationManuals Makes It Complimentary
Errors on flight plans can cause flight delays, force route changes, and even slow LOA approvals. ”WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals, the leading provider of digital flight manuals, has released a new in-depth guide to help with common mistakes operators make on flight plans. The detailed Flight Planning Guide is complimentary and available for download on AviationManuals' website.
"Errors on flight plans can cause flight delays, force route changes, and even slow LOA approvals," said AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier. "We are providing this complimentary Flight Planning Guide to help operators avoid some of the pitfalls we are seeing related to incorrect flight plan completion," he added.
According to the FAA, "Over 80 percent of A056 applications fail because the equipment of the aircraft does not match what is being claimed and filed on the flight plan." AviationManuals’ new Flight Planning Guide can help operators ensure their flight plans accurately reflect such things as minimum fuel requirements, fuel allocation requirements, as well as select correct equipment codes, and follow proper formatting standards.
Detailed information is provided about each equipment code and how common the equipment is for most business jet aircraft. Field codes covered include navigation capabilities of the aircraft, surveillance equipment, PBN (RNAV and RNP) systems, data link, and other important parameters. It also covers frequently misunderstood ICAO fuel requirements and designations.
The guide includes checklists operators can fill out and send to their flight planning service providers to update the codes included on their flight plans. AviationManuals' latest guide is part of a series of complimentary products that aid flight departments in performing more efficiently and effectively.
AviationManuals supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including more than 60 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, the company provides digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals.
Products and services include SMS Software, FBO Manuals, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.
AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.
AviationManuals' sister company ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.
