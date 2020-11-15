Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, DUI #3 - Test Refusal, Operation After Suspension, Eluding a Police Officer, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Steeves

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/15/20 0522 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121, Westminster

VIOLATIONS: DUI #3, DUI #3 - Test Refusal, Operation After Suspension, Eluding a Police Officer, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions, Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Disorderly Conduct.

ACCUSED: Johnathon Kinney

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the early hours of 11/15/20, the Vermont State Police received a report that Johnathon Kinney was intoxicated and throwing and damaging property at a residence on Route 121. The caller informed 911 that Kinney had left the residence and provided a description of the vehicle. While leaving the residence, Kinney struck a parked vehicle belonging to the complainant.

Kinney was located driving on Route 121 later that morning and, upon being signaled to stop, made a U-turn and attempted to flee in the opposite direction. Kinney then pulled onto a side road off Route 121 and stopped his vehicle.

Kinney was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was requested to provide an evidentiary breath sample, which he refused.

Kinney was cited for the above offenses and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for violations of his probation agreement.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/20 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.