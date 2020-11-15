Regenesys Asia partners with Zureli and Edenark Group to promote Environmental Sustainability Certification for SMEs
SE Asia’s premier sustainability conference host, the world’s leading Green directory, and the world’s leading sustainability certification program team up!FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regenesys Asia (http://regenesys.reg3nasia.com/), including the ESG TV channel (https://reg3nasia.com/esg-tv/ ), the Entrepreneurship & Sustainability Conference (https://reg3nasia.com/about-es-conference/ ) and the ReGenAsia Conference ( https://reg3nasia.com/about-regen-asia/) has partnered with Zureli (https://www.zureli.green/ ) and Edenark Group (https://edenark.com/ ), to promote the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification program.
Regenesys Asia, the premier sustainability promoter in Southeastern Asia, via the production of the two leading sustainability conferences in Asia, and its television channel, is actively engaging the business community to become certified sustainable to help make our common home healthy.
Via this partnership, Regenesys Asia and Zureli will promote the Edenark Group ISO 14001 certification to the small to mid-sized business (SME) community in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.
For organizations that become certified sustainable under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program, Regenesys Asia will provide:
a) A 20% discount on ESG TV channel air time for corporate video production. This will save newly certified companies +US$1,000 every time they wish to promote their brand;
b) A free 10-15 minute virtual interview, normally priced at US$500, that the newly certified company can use as part of its promotional effort;
c) Free invitation to ongoing Regenesys Asia forums and discussions, normally priced at US$300;
d) Free attendance to the 2021 Regenesys Asia conferences, normally priced at US$100/ea;
e) Free membership in the Regenesys Asia Team, normally priced at US$100;
f) Free specific training on deploying the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program for all students who take the Regenesys Asia sustainability training course.
The above benefits will complement the Zureli promotional offer of listing approved companies certified under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program on its website, providing free inclusion in five (5) editions of its Spotlight Green (US$1,000 value), providing a free 1 minute corporate video for social media and membership in the Zureli / Edenark Group networking group, and offering convention representation in markets it serves.
Edenark Group shall bring its clients to the Zureli Green Directory site, the ESG TV channel, and the Regenesys Asia conventions, to help them globally promote their brands via these platforms.
“Consumers want their suppliers to be certified sustainable and the business community wants to satisfy this demand,” said Louis Clovis, CEO of Regenesys Asia/EmpireBay. “The Edenark Group ISO 14001 program is the best sustainability certification program in the world for SMEs; Zureli has the best Green directory in the world; and we believe we offer the best sustainability conventions and TV channel. The synergy of these three programs drove us to create this partnership to help the business community, the communities they serve, and the environment.”
“All three companies bring unique and powerful benefits for the newly certified SME,” said Tim Worthington, CEO of Zureli. “When you combine them, you create a very compelling package that we believe the business community will welcome.”
“Companies certified under a globally-recognized program, then promoting that certification, are growing faster than their non-certified competitive peers,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. “This program offers the best sustainability certification program, the best value and pricing, and the best promotional support, to help the client achieve the greatest overall benefit from doing the Right Thing.”
Regenesys Asia (http://regenesys.reg3nasia.com), the sustainability division of EmpireBay KL PLT, headquartered in Selangor, Malaysia, provides sustainability consultancy for legacy and community projects, biomimicry business strategies, satellite remote sensing to monitor social and environmental impact, sustainability conventions, sustainability TV, sustainability videos, event marketing, event production, and social media marketing.
Zureli (https://www.zureli.green/ ), headquartered in Sri Lanka, via the world’s Green Directory, with +1,500 companies, from 48 countries, and its newsletter, serving +43,000 members, provides a platform for B2C and B2B consumers to find and reward companies and products that have shown their commitment to the environment by becoming certified sustainable.
Edenark Group (https://edenark.com/), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, via the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program, published by the United Nations under Project 521, provides the world’s premier corporate environmental sustainability certification for SMEs; including the Best You Can Be employee performance enhancement service.
