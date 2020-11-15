Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli Returning to Leadership Role as Majority Whip

OLYMPIA – In the spirit of bipartisanship and leadership, House Democrats met virtually Saturday morning and elected State Representative Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) to serve as the Majority Whip, his third time being elected to this role. Previously, Riccelli served as Deputy Whip and Vice Chair of the Health Care & Wellness committee. He currently serves on the Capital Budget, Health Care & Wellness, Rules, and Transportation committees.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to once again have the trust of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Whip and it’s a responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Riccelli. “Being a strong voice for Eastern Washington during these trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I know what it takes to support our local communities. As a member of leadership, I will continue to be a champion for Spokane-area values, for family-wage jobs, support for small businesses, and a health care system that keeps our families safe. It’s going to be a challenging session and I am ready to get to work.”

Born and raised in Spokane, Riccelli graduated from Mead High School in 1996 and from Gonzaga University in 2000. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration Degree (Gonzaga), and in 2007 he earned a Master of Public Administration Degree (University of Washington). Riccelli is a Community Relations Manager for CHAS, the Community Health Association of Spokane, and previously worked at the Northeast Community Center as Operations Manager.

Outside his duties with the Legislature, Riccelli is an active youth sports coach, and serves on the board of the North Spokane YMCA.

Riccelli and his wife, Amanda, have two young children.