Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,599 in the last 365 days.

Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli Returning to Leadership Role as Majority Whip

OLYMPIA – In the spirit of bipartisanship and leadership, House Democrats met virtually Saturday morning and elected State Representative Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) to serve as the Majority Whip, his third time being elected to this role. Previously, Riccelli served as Deputy Whip and Vice Chair of the Health Care & Wellness committee. He currently serves on the Capital Budget, Health Care & Wellness, Rules, and Transportation committees.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to once again have the trust of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Whip and it’s a responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Riccelli. “Being a strong voice for Eastern Washington during these trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I know what it takes to support our local communities. As a member of leadership, I will continue to be a champion for Spokane-area values, for family-wage jobs, support for small businesses, and a health care system that keeps our families safe. It’s going to be a challenging session and I am ready to get to work.”

Born and raised in Spokane, Riccelli graduated from Mead High School in 1996 and from Gonzaga University in 2000. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration Degree (Gonzaga), and in 2007 he earned a Master of Public Administration Degree (University of Washington). Riccelli is a Community Relations Manager for CHAS, the Community Health Association of Spokane, and previously worked at the Northeast Community Center as Operations Manager.

Outside his duties with the Legislature, Riccelli is an active youth sports coach, and serves on the board of the North Spokane YMCA.

Riccelli and his wife, Amanda, have two young children.

You just read:

Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli Returning to Leadership Role as Majority Whip

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.