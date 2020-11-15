COVID-19 Data Review Panel 11-14-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Barbour County: Moved from orange to red due to data validation and nine cases added as a result of outbreak cases improperly assigned.

Brooke County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation and eight cases updated to confirmed.

Jackson County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and due to six additional cases received.

Mason County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation and two cases updated to confirmed.

Ohio County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and 11 cases updated to confirmed.

Preston County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation and four cases updated to confirmed.

Putnam County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and 12 cases updated to confirmed.

Upshur County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and two cases transferred to correct county of residence.

Wayne County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation and two cases updated to confirmed.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.