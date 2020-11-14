VSP Middlesex / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2020 at 1340hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Warren, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Margaret E. Gile

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

VICTIM: Pamela Crafts

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/14/2020 State Police responded to Warren, VT for a

report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gile had violated her conditions by crossing the victim’s property and speaking to the victim. Gile was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/16/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the offense of violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 at 1230hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191