VSP Middlesex / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304844
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2020 at 1340hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Warren, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Margaret E. Gile
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
VICTIM: Pamela Crafts
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/14/2020 State Police responded to Warren, VT for a
report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Gile had violated her conditions by crossing the victim’s property and speaking to the victim. Gile was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/16/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the offense of violation of conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2020 at 1230hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191