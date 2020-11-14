Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ortiz-Self elected new House Democratic Caucus Chair

Ortiz-Self portraitOLYMPIA—Washington State House Democrats held their reorganization assembly over video meeting today and elected Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self as their Caucus Chair. The position, vacated by former Rep. Eric Pettigrew, who did not seek reelection, is the number three leadership position after Speaker and Majority Leader. 

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Caucus Chair to such a hardworking, talented, committed and diverse group of individuals,” said the Mukilteo Democrat, who up until this weekend had been serving as Majority Caucus Vice Chair since 2017. “We have some tough decisions ahead and people are counting on us to get through these unprecedented times. Our caucus has a responsibility to rise to the challenge and together I am certain we will do just that.” 

As Majority Caucus Chair, Ortiz-Self will preside over caucus meetings and continue serving on the leadership team discussing priorities and policy to set the caucus agenda for the 2021 Legislative Session. 

“Our caucus has made it a priority to ensure that our membership reflects our communities. We have the most diverse caucus in our state history, and we are very proud of that diversity.  We continue to strive to make sure all residents of this great state have a voice and access to the legislative process,” Ortiz-Self added. 

Rep. Ortiz-Self has represented the 21st Legislative District since 2014 and currently serves on the House Human Services & Early Learning Committee, as well as on the Education, Transportation, and Rules committees. She is the co-chair of the state’s Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee and is also a member of the Joint Task Force on Community and Technical College Counselors. 

