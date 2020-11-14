ELC Offender Absconds from Residence

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Monroe. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

James W. Jacobs (#0204385) is a 64-year-old white male who stands 5’9” tall, weighs 189 lbs., has brown/grey hair and brown eyes. He is missing a finger on his right hand and has scars on his right eye and both hands. Jacobs was serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon and Breaking and Entering Vehicles. He had a projected release date of June 23, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC at the following web links:

https://www.ncdps.gov/blog/2020/09/24/elc-reducing-prison-population-low... https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-...