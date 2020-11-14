St. Albans Barracks/Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2020 at 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB MM 105, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Seth Wilbur

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2020 at approximately 1951 hours, Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement in the location of Interstate 89 in the town of Georgia. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65mph.

Troopers clocked a Volkswagen Golf via radar traveling NB by MM 105 at 119mph, which is 54 mph over the posted speed limit. Troopers ultimately caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for the above offense.

The operator was identified as Seth Wilbur(18) of South Burlington. Wilbur was processed at the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offenses of Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation. Wilbur was also issued a VCVC with a waiver amount of $792.00.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/20 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov