Olmstead Planning Stakeholders Advisory (OPSA) Special Presentation

OPSA Special Presentation with Guest Speaker Leigh Ann Kingsbury on Person-Centeredness

The Office of the Senior Director on the ADA, home to the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ Olmstead Plan Development Initiative, is pleased to present an OPSA Holiday Special, Person-Centeredness: The Foundation and Firmament of Olmstead Plan Development and Implementation. Co-hosted by OPSA’s Committee on Quality Assurance and Quality of Life (QA/QOL), the December 8, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST online event features Leigh Ann Kingsbury, MPA. Leigh Ann is a Managing Consultant for The Lewin Group where, among many other roles, she has served as the Lead for Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) and Care for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Cross-Model Learning Network (CMLN). Previously, as Senior Associate Consultant for Support Development Associates, LLC, she served as a national consultant for behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disability (IDD), substance use disorder, and long-term care services organizations and state systems. Her work has long focused on the implementation of quality management and person-centered and recovery-focused practices, including the proprietary process, “Building a Person-Centered Organization and System.”

Leigh Ann’s 25-year career bridges the diverse service sectors. Her portfolio includes many years of planning and implementing services with and for, people with IDD; physical disabilities; behavioral health diagnoses and disabilities; older adults and families; and others with complex health needs, including people with dementia, rare diagnoses, acquired disability, and those at the end of life. Leigh Ann has also assisted hundreds of people with disabilities and/or older adults transitioning from institutional and congregate settings to community-based services, highlighting people’s gifts, talents, interests, abilities and needs, and implementing clinical supports, follow through and oversight. Her training in gerontology gives her significant expertise in developing services and supports for people with disabilities who have critical, chronic and/or life-ending illnesses. She is a Board Member Emeritus of The International Learning Community for Person-Centered Practices and the author of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities’ People Planning Ahead: A Guide to Communicating Healthcare and End of Life Wishes.

When and Where: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 @ 11am – 12pm

