Feb. 6 is National Wear Red Day Supporting Heart Health Awareness

Gov. Stein has proclaimed Feb. 6 as National Wear Red Day — bringing awareness to heart health and the importance of prevention, education and early action.

National Wear Red Day takes place during Heart Health Month, observed each February to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and the steps we can all take to protect heart health at every stage of life.

NCDHHS' WISEWOMAN and Minority Diabetes Prevention programs support heart health education and awareness efforts year-round.

NCDHHS' WISEWOMAN Program helps women ages 35 to 64 lower their risk for heart disease and other chronic health problems through free or affordable screenings and support. If you qualify, some providers also offer heart health screenings and support to improve your diet, activity and overall wellness. Check your eligibility and find a provider near you.

NCDHHS' Minority Diabetes Prevention Program aims to create and implement a statewide framework that will reduce diabetes prevalence in communities of color.

Once diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, an individual’s risk factor increases for many diseases and complications, such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, nerve damage in the eyes, arms, and legs, kidney disease, and as newer research suggests, dementia.

Go to the Minority Diabetes Prevention Program's webpage to find contact information for your local Minority Diabetes Prevention Program, a Chatbot through Wholistics Health and testimonials about the program's success.

You can go to NCDHHS' Division of Public Health's Heart Disease and Stroke webpage for more information on the warning signs and risk factors for heart disease. Also, download a flyer for ways to protect your heart.