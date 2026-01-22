NCDHHS Opens Applications for 2026 Summer Experiential Learning & Opportunity Internship Program

The application period is now open for the 2026 cohort of NCDHHS' Experiential Learning & Opportunity Internship Program (ELOIP).

This paid summer internship program continues the department's commitment to developing future leaders in health and human services. To apply, submit your Summer 2026 Interest Form and resume to ELOIP@dhhs.nc.gov by Feb. 20.

ELOIP offers sophomore, junior, senior, graduate, and postgraduate students enrolled in a North Carolina-based four-year college, graduate, or postgraduate program the opportunity to participate in a 10-week internship cohort with NCDHHS designed to build skills and prepare students for careers in public service.

The internship runs from June 1 through Aug. 7 and pays $20 per hour for undergraduates and $25 per hour for graduate and professional students. Working schedules are 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday. NCDHHS offers onsite, remote and hybrid options.

ELOIP provides interns with skill-based, professional experiences that reflect real-world workplace practices and meet public sector needs. In doing so, interns gain experiences that enhance skill development.

NCDHHS delivers health and human services to all North Carolinians, with a focus on supporting our most vulnerable citizens, including children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families with low incomes. The department collaborates with health care professionals, community leaders, advocacy groups, and local, state, and federal partners to achieve this mission.

NCDHHS consists of 33 divisions and offices organized into six service areas:

Health,

Opportunity and Well-Being,

Medicaid,

Operational Excellence,

External Affairs, and

Licensing and Facilities.

The department also oversees 13 state-operated health care facilities, including developmental centers, neuro-medical treatment centers, psychiatric hospitals, and two residential programs for children.