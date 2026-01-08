NCDHHS Hosts Media Availability to Discuss the Importance of Vaccines and Address Recent Public Health Concerns

This week, NCDHHS held a media availability to highlight the importance of vaccinations in North Carolinians' overall health and well-being.

Respiratory illnesses in North Carolina are on the rise and there have been four recently confirmed measles cases. Further, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published changes to their childhood immunization schedule.

NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai emphasized that vaccinations remain critical to health and well-being and are a vital tool to keep children, families and communities healthy.

Following the revised immunization schedule from the CDC, NCDHHS does not anticipate making changes to clinical guidance regarding childhood immunizations in North Carolina, and current and previously recommended vaccines remain widely accessible throughout our state.

Medical professional societies, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, also adhere to evidence-based vaccine recommendations that are unchanged at this time.

The revised CDC schedule still recommends routine vaccination against childhood diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, varicella and human papillomavirus (HPV).

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has stated that all previously recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by insurance and through the Vaccines for Children Program.

The NCDHHS respiratory illness surveillance dashboard, which is updated weekly, shows respiratory illness activity remains high in North Carolina. There have been 71 flu-related deaths so far this flu season.

During Wednesday’s media availability, NCDHHS Director for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Kelly Kimple, stressed the importance of taking steps to protect yourself during cold and flu season, highlighting that it is not too late to get your seasonal vaccinations.

People should also take preventative measures to limit the spread of illnesses, like washing their hands, staying at home if sick, and wearing a mask around others if sick.

With four confirmed cases of measles, one in Polk County and three in Buncombe County, Secretary Sangvai raised awareness that the risk of exposure is growing across the country and here in North Carolina.

NCDHHS recommends that all unvaccinated people 1 year and older receive the measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them. NCDHHS' Measles Immunity Checker Tool can help identify your risk of exposure. Stay up to date on the latest measles information by going to NCDHHS’ measles webpage.