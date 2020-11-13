District 8 – Southwest Minnesota concludes 2020 construction program (Nov. 13, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation 2020 construction program has concluded in District 8. District 8 encompasses twelve counties in southwest Minnesota: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.

“You could say this year’s program came in like a lamb, and went out like a lion,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, District 8 Assistant District Engineer – Construction. “Most years, construction crews aren’t on the job site until the first or second week of May, while this year most staff were on location in April, and some as early as March. However, October snowstorms and below freezing temperatures threw some challenges at us toward the end. All in all, it was another successful construction season for the district.”

The district had a full schedule of projects which encompassed multiple components, including urban reconstructions, bridge replacements, concrete and asphalt resurfacing projects, slope repairs, accessibility improvements, and culvert repairs. Bridge maintenance operations, sign replacements, and striping projects were also carried out on several highways throughout the district.

Projects completed during the 2020 Construction Program:

Three projects will carry over into 2021:

Hwy 12/Hwy 40 Willmar – realign Hwy 12 and reconstruct Hwy 40 on the west side of Willmar; construct two roundabouts and two bridges; construct a new rail line; roadwork on the multi-year project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021

Hwy 40 Milan Bridge – replace the bridge over Lac qui Parle Lake west of Milan; the bridge was opened to traffic July 2; restoration of the historic riprap will continue into 2021

Hwy 75 Madison to Bellingham – resurface 22 miles from Twp Rd 127 (just north of Hwy 212) to Hwy 7; line culverts; upgrade sidewalks and pedestrian crossings; paving is complete, and the road is open; seal coats and permanent pavement markings will be installed spring 2021

For project maps, details on the 2020 construction program, and information about upcoming projects, visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects.

