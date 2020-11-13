Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,078 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT removes proposed changes at Goodhue Co. Rd 7/Sherwood Trail from Hwy 52 project plans (Nov. 13, 2020)

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Due to rising costs and fiscal constraints, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is removing the planned work at Goodhue County Road 7/Sherwood Trail and in the vicinity from the Highway 52 Southbound Improvement Project. Under the project, the County 7/Sherwood Trail intersection will be left “as is.”

Additionally, MnDOT will remove planned median work and acceleration lanes at this intersection, along with “J-turns” and the repaving of northbound Highway 52. The nearby 165th Ave. intersection will remain as it is currently aligned.

This will not change the planned timelines to begin construction later in 2021, including specific plans for reconstruction of the southbound lanes and construction of an interchange at Hwy 57/County 8. MnDOT anticipates discussions with Goodhue County on possible future work at Goodhue County 7, also known as Welch Village Road.

For more information, please visit: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements.

For updated road condition information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###

You just read:

MnDOT removes proposed changes at Goodhue Co. Rd 7/Sherwood Trail from Hwy 52 project plans (Nov. 13, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.