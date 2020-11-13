MnDOT removes proposed changes at Goodhue Co. Rd 7/Sherwood Trail from Hwy 52 project plans (Nov. 13, 2020)

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Due to rising costs and fiscal constraints, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is removing the planned work at Goodhue County Road 7/Sherwood Trail and in the vicinity from the Highway 52 Southbound Improvement Project. Under the project, the County 7/Sherwood Trail intersection will be left “as is.”

Additionally, MnDOT will remove planned median work and acceleration lanes at this intersection, along with “J-turns” and the repaving of northbound Highway 52. The nearby 165th Ave. intersection will remain as it is currently aligned.

This will not change the planned timelines to begin construction later in 2021, including specific plans for reconstruction of the southbound lanes and construction of an interchange at Hwy 57/County 8. MnDOT anticipates discussions with Goodhue County on possible future work at Goodhue County 7, also known as Welch Village Road.

For more information, please visit: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements.

