SHORE BUDDIES CELEBRATES AMERICA RECYCLES DAY ON NOVEMBER 15th
SHORE BUDDIES PREVENTS HALF A MILLION WATER BOTTLES FROM ENTERING OUR OCEANS AND INSTEAD, CREATES INNOVATIVE PLUSH AND TOY LINESAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shore Buddies, an innovative company whose mission is to actively keep plastic out of the ocean by turning the material into soft plush animals as well as educate children about the dangers of single use plastic, has saved a half a million plastic water bottles from entering our oceans. The announcement comes as the country acknowledges America Recycles Day today, which was originally launched by the EPA as a way to recognize the importance and impact that recycling has on the environment.
Ocean plastic pollution continues to be a growing concern that threatens our global ecosystem and precious marine life, that's why entrepreneur Malte Niebelschuetz developed Shore Buddies, an innovative plush and gift line created using only recycled plastic, and a Toy of the Year (T.O.T.Y) finalist. “I wanted to do my part in giving back to our planet by helping to address the growing ocean plastic pollution problem. Since toys play a major role in our children's development and often reinforce important lessons, it made sense to me to develop a company that can educate our children while also improving our planet.”
To date, Shore Buddies has used more than 500,000 plastic bottles to make soft, plush animals. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors then cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies' stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside. It takes six plastic bottles to create one Shore Buddies and the adorable plush collection features a fun array of huggable characters including Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle, and Finn the Dolphin. They even make authentic animal sounds when pressed and each Shore Buddies tackles a different plastic pollution issue.
To help educate our children about marine life and the importance of recycling, Niebelschuetz recently released Shore Buddies and the Plastic Ocean Book. The story follows five friends that are giving marine life a voice in fighting ocean plastic pollution.
Niebelschuetz adds, “Early childhood education about the dangers of single use plastic for the environment is key. With this knowledge, children will grow up more in touch with the environment and make better, more sustainable decisions as adults. They will also be more empowered to take action and stand up for what matters to them.”
Additionally, with the Shore Buddies footprint calculator, consumers can quickly and easily discover their plastic footprint in just minutes. The footprint calculator can be found on www.ShoreBuddies.com.
Niebelschuetz concludes, “To further support our mission to keep ocean plastic out of our oceans and save marine life, Shore Buddies is proud to give $1 from each purchase to support non-profit organizations that give back to ocean clean up and education.”
ABOUT SHORE BUDDIES
Shore Buddies is an innovative company whose mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. Developed by serial entrepreneur, Malte Niebelschuetz, the company has used 500,000 plastic bottles to develop its innovative plush and gift line. To further their mission, Shore Buddies supports non-profits that give back to ocean clean up, early childhood education, and activism.
