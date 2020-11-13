Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ramp Closures and Lane Reductions for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The following overnight interstate ramp closures and lane shifts will begin Sunday, Nov. 15 as travel lanes are realigned and construction progresses on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project in Reno.

  • Nov. 15-17- 9p.m. to 6a.m.: Nightly closure of westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp. Detour via northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound I-580
  • Nov. 17-20- 9p.m. to 6a.m.: Nightly closures of the following ramps:
    •  Northbound I-580 to I-80 (east and west), Mill Street and Glendale Avenue ramps closed. Detour via northbound I-580/U.S. 395 to Oddie Blvd. to access southbound I-580 ramps to I-80, Mill Street and Glendale Avenue.
    •  Mill Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 closed. Detour via Terminal Way and Villanova Drive to northbound I-580.
    •  Glendale Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-580 closed. Detour via Rock Boulevard to westbound I-80 and northbound I-580.
  •  Motorists can expect additional nightly lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through the coming months.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com

