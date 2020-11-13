Medical Cannabis Processors Announced
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits. These companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
Permit recipients are:
|
#
|
MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION
|
CITY AND COUNTY
|
1185
|
Trulieve WV, Inc.
|
Huntington, Cabell County
|
1020
|
Harvest Care Medical, LLC
|
Bridgeport, Harrison County
|
1079
|
Buckhannon WV Processing, LLC
|
Buckhannon, Upshur County
|
1103
|
Holistic WV Farms I, LLC
|
Beaver, Raleigh County
|
1108
|
Verano WV, LLC
|
Beaver, Raleigh County
|
1011
|
Columbia Care WV, LLC
|
Falling Waters, Berkeley County
|
1098
|
Tariff Labs, LLC
|
Left Hand, Roane County
|
1180
|
Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc
|
Buckhannon, Upshur County
|
1126
|
Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc
|
Fort Ashby, Mineral County
|
1239
|
V3 WV GP, LLC
|
Maxwelton, Greenbrier County
“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.
The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021.