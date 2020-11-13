Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Medical Cannabis Processors Announced

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits. These companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.

 

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act  enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

 

Permit recipients are:

 

MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION

CITY AND COUNTY

1185

Trulieve WV, Inc.

Huntington, Cabell County

1020

Harvest Care Medical, LLC

Bridgeport, Harrison County

1079

Buckhannon WV Processing, LLC

Buckhannon, Upshur County

1103

Holistic WV Farms I, LLC

Beaver, Raleigh County

1108

Verano WV, LLC

Beaver, Raleigh County

1011

Columbia Care WV, LLC

Falling Waters, Berkeley County

1098

Tariff Labs, LLC

Left Hand, Roane County

1180

Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc

Buckhannon, Upshur County

1126

Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc

Fort Ashby, Mineral County

1239

V3 WV GP, LLC

Maxwelton, Greenbrier County

 

 

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.  

 

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021. 

