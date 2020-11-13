Commission

Fri Nov 13 10:47:30 MST 2020

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet November 18

HELENA – The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Nov. 18 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The commission will hear the following petition:

The commission will hear the following proposed rule:

Madison River Recreation Rule

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

-fwp-