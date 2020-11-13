Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investigation Underway into Two Dead Grizzly Bears Found Near Bigfork

Fish & Wildlife - Region 1

Fri Nov 13 11:44:40 MST 2020

Kalispell — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating the death of two grizzly bears near Bigfork.

The carcasses of an adult female bear and yearling were located Nov. 9 on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83. No additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may remain anonymous. If the information provided leads to an arrest, callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

