Sports Turf Company Renovates Multi-Purpose Field at Dacula Park
West Georgia-based sports construction company converted the field to artificial turf
We are excited to play our part in building high-level athletic facilities across Gwinnett County.”WHITESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction and specialty surfacing company, is excited to announce the completion of the multi-purpose field at Dacula Park in Gwinnett County, Ga. Sports Turf was awarded the project in late 2019 for the renovation of the natural grass multi-purpose field and surrounding area of the field at Dacula Park.
The scope of the project included: converting the existing natural grass field to artificial turf, new sports equipment and site furnishings, extensive concrete retaining walls and plaza area additions, and new landscaping with irrigation.
The renovations to Dacula Park will benefit the community’s athletes for many years. As a multipurpose field, the surface needed to stand up to multiple different athletic events throughout the year. AstroTurf’s Rhino synthetic turf system was installed for improved performance and durability. The artificial turf surface can stand up to high traffic, even in unfavorable weather conditions without detriment to the surface.
"The field conversion will reduce future maintenance costs by eliminating mowing and watering and will make the field available for greater use with less downtime," said Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash.
This multi-purpose field is one of many projects Sports Turf Company has completed in the area.
“Sports Turf Company is honored to upgrade this field at Dacula Park for the surrounding community,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “We are excited to play our part in building high-level athletic facilities across Gwinnett County.”
Sports Turf Company, a specialty athletics construction company with nearly 30 years of experience, constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. Sports Turf Company strives to build the safest, best performing and longest lasting athletic facilities.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
