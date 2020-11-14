Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eazley Releases Babylon Weak on Watership Rec's

USA, November 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Dubstep artist Eazley is a true "Kid at Heart" who was raised like the "Legends of Lords of Dog Town". Aside from his passion for surfing and skating, he is turning heads in the bass world with his unique sound, heavy bass, and insane buzz textures. He graduated from Icon collective based out of LA with prior alumni such as Slander, Kompany, and Jauz. Eazley's newest release with Watership Records "Babylon Weak" shows his unique style and vibe. His time in Hawaii during quarantine has inspired this heavy headbanger. Along with the newest release of Babylon Weak, Eazley is the newest addition to the Prysm Talent Agency roaster.

With another collab release with Autokorect coming up and 2 shows to look forward to in Las Vegas and Orlando, FL before the year runs out, Eazley is one to watch out for.

This wild ‘kid at heart’ seems determined to take over the electronic bass music industry with his unique sound so, watch out!

For more information: https://watershiprecs.com

Babylon Weak
