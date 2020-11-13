Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/2 BA Investment Property in Downtown Emporia, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Only blocks from downtown Emporia & Rte. 301, 1 mile from Rt. 58 and 2 miles from Exit 11 of I-95, the investment renovation project home has great potential as a rental property or primary residence”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 3 bedroom 2 bath investment home in downtown Emporia, VA – the online auction bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, November 17 at 1:00 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Located only blocks from downtown Emporia and Rte. 301, 1 mile from Rt. 58 and 2 miles from Exit 11 of I-95, the investment renovation project home has great potential as a rental property or primary residence,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits the new owner and this property will be sold at the price you bid.”
“308 Southampton Street, Emporia, VA, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2,760± sq. ft. home on a .40± acre double lot,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The property’s features include: a kitchen, living room, dining room, attic, partially unfinished basement, front porch, high ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout the home.
Other note-worthy attributes include public utilities (water & sewer), radiator heat, wood burning fireplace, detached outbuilding and fenced back yard.
The real estate auction is open for on line bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth at (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434 955-0708
info@nichollsauction.com