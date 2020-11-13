An overview of recommended planning processes and key considerations for creating, revising, or enhancing school emergency operations plans (school EOPs)

The REMS TA Center is excited to offer the NEW Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) preK-12 101 Train-the-Trainer (TtT) Training, Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS). This 2.5-hour training presents important Federal guidance on school emergency management planning.

TRAINING DESCRIPTION

Each school day, our nation’s schools are entrusted to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for approximately 55 million elementary and secondary school students in public and nonpublic schools. In June 2013, the Obama Administration released the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans (School Guide) which provides an overview of Federal guidance on school emergency management planning.

The School Guide, produced by the U.S. Departments of Education; Justice, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security, led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and Health and Human Services, incorporates lessons learned from events, like the school shooting in Newtown and the tornadoes in Oklahoma, as well as years of emergency planning work by the Federal government, to present a recommended process, important content elements, and key considerations for school emergency operations plan (EOP) development.

In collaboration with their local government and community partners, schools can take steps to plan for these potential emergencies through the creation of a high-quality school EOP. With this preK-12 101 TtT VTBR, an expert team will train potential master trainers on the recommended six-step planning process to create a high quality school EOP, which includes the following:

Step 1: Forming a Collaborative Planning Team Step 2: Understanding the Situation Step 3: Determining Goals and Objectives Step 4: Plan Development Step 5: Plan Preparation, Review, and Approval Step 6: Plan Implementation and Maintenance

Pre- and -post training activities will provide guidance on how this training is relevant to emergency operations planning and assist with the implementation of what is learned.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Potential master trainers from participating schools and districts responsible for training site-based planning teams interested in creating, revising, or enhancing school EOPs; school staff who serve, or will serve, on their school or school district’s EOP planning team; and other interested community stakeholders, including first responders, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, and others.

TRAINING DETAILS

