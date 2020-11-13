Maine Forum on Outdoor Learning

December 2nd, 2020, 3:00 – 4:15pm: Join the Nature Based Education Consortium and other Maine co-hosts to hear from Maine schools about their experience of Outdoor Learning this fall and beyond, and share about your own challenges and solutions. Learn from the Maine Department of Education about the new $17 million ‘Rethinking Remote Education Ventures’ (RREV) grant program. Connect with other schools and organizations who are building support for life-changing outdoor learning opportunities in Maine. Build your network, gain new resources, and be inspired!

Participation is free and registration required.

Co-hosted by Maine Science Teachers Association, Maine Environmental Education Association, University of Maine at Farmington, Maine Department of Education, Inside/Outside Network – Antioch University, Cathance River Education Alliance, Center for an Ecology Based Economy, Chewonki, Environmental Living and Learning for Maine Students, Juniper Hill School, Kennebunkport Climate Initiative, Maine Audubon, Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, Maine Outdoor Coalition, Maine Outdoor School, Teens to Trails, The Ecology School, The Nature Conservancy, White Pine Programs, WinterKids