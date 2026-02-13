Kathy McNamara of Montello Elementary School in Lewiston Named 2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year

Credit: Maine School Counselor Association

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) in congratulating Kathy McNamara, school counselor at Montello Elementary School in Lewiston, for being named 2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year.

This announcement occurred during National School Counseling Week, celebrated annually during the first full week of February, at an event held in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol. This year, MESCA hosted events from February 2-6, 2026, to recognize and celebrate the essential role that school counselors play in supporting student success.

Administered by MESCA, the Maine School Counselor of the Year Award is part of a national recognition program honoring school counselors who lead outstanding, comprehensive counseling programs at the elementary, middle, or high school level. McNamara was selected for her data-driven approach, strong leadership, and deep commitment to supporting the academic, social, and emotional growth of all students.

McNamara delivers a comprehensive school counseling program, rooted in collaboration, inclusion, and evidence-based practices.

“Through collaborating with colleagues and participating in school activities, I help create inclusive spaces where everyone can contribute and succeed,” McNamara said.

McNamara’s partnerships with classroom teachers have helped students apply critical social-emotional skills learned during classroom lessons.

“Her insight, empathy, and collaborative spirit make her an invaluable partner in supporting students’ social, emotional, and academic growth,” Montello Elementary School Multilingual Teacher Sharon Wood said.

McNamara earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her master’s degree in counselor education from the University of Southern Maine. She has served as the school counselor at Montello Elementary School since 2016. Prior to that, she worked as a school counselor at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish and Elm Street School in Mechanic Falls.

“At the heart of Kathy’s work is a deep commitment to helping every member of our community feel safe, seen, and supported,” Montello Elementary School Principal Tiffany Sax said. “She builds trust through compassion, responsiveness, and genuine care. Families know they can turn to her for guidance and support, and students know they have a trusted adult who will listen, advocate, and help them navigate challenges.”

As the 2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year, McNamara will participate in several speaking engagements and professional events throughout the coming year. She will be honored at the American School Counselor Association annual conference in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2026, and invited to attend a formal gala in Washington, D.C., in winter 2027.

For more information, visit the Maine School Counselor Association website or contact MESCA Board Chair Kelly Wright at chair@maineschoolcounselor.org.