I-79 Bridge Inspection Next Week Glenfield Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, November 16-20 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road in both directions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day while crews conduct inspection work. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #