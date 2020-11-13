TrueChoicePack CEO Heena Rathore Honored in Fifth Annual Cincinnati Business Courier’s Women Who Mean Business Awards

TrueChoicePack's President & CEO- Heena Rathore Business Courier's 2020 Women Who Mean Business honorees TrueChoicePack's brands- Progress and BioGreenChoice

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CINCINNATI, OH, November 13, 2020 – Heena Rathore has been selected as an honoree of Cincinnati Business Courier’s 5th annual Women Who Mean

Business awards! These awards recognize exemplary businesswomen whose achievements have stood out over the past year. Heena’s leadership of

TrueChoicePack Corp., which designs, distributes, and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions, earned her a spot on this prestigious list.

Heena Rathore was among the founding members of TrueChoicePack Corp. and Vamser Group LLC back in 2008. Since then, she has developed and grown the business to become one of the top performing private firms in the Greater Cincinnati area. Under Rathore’s leadership, the company experienced rapid revenue growth of approximately 3,463% making TrueChoicePack the 57th fastest growing private company in America and 4th fastest in the Midwest.

Central to the growth of TrueChoice pack was the success of their eco-friendly packaging brand, BioGreenChoice. Heena Rathore got her inspiration to start an eco-friendly line of packing products while working at hospitals and seeing the excessive single-use plastic and Styrofoam waste that took place each day.

Now the company offers a multitude of 100% compostable products including coffee cups, utensils, plates, bowls, and more. Many of the materials these products are sourced from rapidly renewable resources like corn and sugarcane.

Heena continues to bring the company to new heights with continuing innovation. Just this year, TrueChoicePack introduced, Progress, a new home goods and essentials brand, to continue their growth. In light of the pandemic, TrueChoicePack rose to the occasion to manufacture much needed PPE products such as disposable masks and gloves under the Progress moniker. By leveraging their robust supply chain, the company was able to rapidly design and ship high quality 3-ply facemasks amid the global crisis. The facemasks even went on to win an Editor’s Pick award from Progressive Grocer due to their innovation, impact, and overall value.

This award adds to Rathore’s impressive repertoire which includes Progressive Grocer’s “Top Women in Grocery” award as well as numerous company awards. Just this year TrueChoice received Cincy Magazine’s Manny Award, placement on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies, and Cincinnati Business Courier’s Innovation & Technology Award for Green Business Innovation.