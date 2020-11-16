Frontier Community Credit Union Distributes $15,000 in Donations to Local Food Pantry Organizations

President/CEO, Michael J. Augustine, presented Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas $6,000. FCCU gave $6,000 to The Leavenworth Mission Bev McConaughey, FCCU Atchison Branch Manager, proudly presented $3,000 to The Atchinson County Food Pantry team.

Frontier Community Credit Union was able to make a significant impact on the area they serve through multiple donations to organizations in their community.

Thank you for all of the support from the Frontier Community Credit Union. Your food donations make a difference for 200-300 households in Northeast Kansas.” — David Gatewood, Director of Atchinson County Food Pantry

LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2020, Frontier Community Credit Union was able to make a significant impact on the area they serve through multiple donations to organizations in their community. These donations were gladly made with funds that were previously allotted for in-person annual meetings that were canceled due to the pandemic.

Frontier Community Credit Union’s focus is to support organizations that are impactful for their friends and neighbors in the local community. As a means to improve the quality of life for these people, donations were made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, The Leavenworth Mission, and Atchison Food Pantry at First Christian Church. $10,000 worth of the funds were made possible through a donation from our core system partner, Jack Henry & Associates, that would’ve been used for in-person annual meetings from River Cities Community Credit Union (recently merged) and Frontier Community Credit Union.

President/CEO, Michael J. Augustine, presented Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas $6,000. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation we have received in support of our Leavenworth Family Support Center food pantry,” said Lauren Solidum, President and CEO, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. “These funds will help us feed the most vulnerable children, women, and men in our community.”

FCCU gave $6,000 to The Leavenworth Mission. Mission President, Iris Arnold, said “We are grateful for community and business partnerships that allow The Mission to keep giving back to our community!”

Bev McConaughey, FCCU Atchison Branch Manager, proudly presented $3,000 to The Atchinson County Food Pantry team. Pantry Director, David Gatewood said, "Thank you for all of the support from the Frontier Community Credit Union. Your food donations make a difference for 200-300 households in Northeast Kansas.”

The entire Frontier Community Credit Union team is honored to be a part of such admirable work in the community serving others. The staff is extremely grateful for the support from Jack Henry to help make the donations possible.